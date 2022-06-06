How Concerning Is Celtics 3rd Quarter Struggles vs Warriors?

Haven’t we seen this before? The Celtics were able to overcome their 3rd quarter struggles in game one of the NBA Finals, but in game two the 35-14 third-quarter advantage was too much for Boston leading to a 107-88 blowout lost. In the third quarter, Boston committed more turnovers (5 turnovers) than baskets (4-17), resulting in 11 Warriors points.

“It’s something we have to fix,” Celtics center Al Horford said postgame about the team’s third quarter struggles that has appeared multiple times during the NBA Playoffs.

Showing glimpses of their old-selves, Boston has been outscored by 37 points in the third quarter in these playoffs while shooting 35.7% on contested shots, which ranks 15th among the 16 teams to participate in the playoffs.

“Yeah, it’s definitely frustrating,” Celtics guard Derrick White said. “I mean, we’ve talked about it pretty much the whole postseason. It’s easy to talk about, but we’ve got to go out there and change something … That was a big quarter for them and really a quarter that put us away.”

In the following clip, the Garden Report crew talks about How Concerning Is Celtics 3rd Quarter Struggles? Why does history keep repeating themselves with this team? Is there a way to overcome it?

