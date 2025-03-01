How Concerning is Jrue Holiday Injury for Celtics?

BOSTON — Jrue Holiday was ruled out against the Cavaliers due to a mallet finger injury on his right hand. After the Celtics’ 123-116 loss, head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Holiday’s status:

“Day-to-day. Just managing the pain. When he can manage the pain, he will be ready to play.”

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell break down Jrue’s injury, its potential impact, and how concerning it is for the Celtics moving forward.

