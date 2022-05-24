How Derrick White Beat the Heat in Game 4

BOSTON — Derrick White talked to Bobby Manning at Celtics shootaround about getting more aggressive with Marcus Smart’s absence (ankle) looming in Game 4. White followed through scoring Boston’s first seven points on a 7-0, then 18-1 run to start a game the Celtics won wire-to-wire. White got back to himself, he said, scoring 13 points with eight rebounds five assists and three steals. Robert Williams talked after about helping White get comfortable in Boston after the deadline trade brought him to the Celtics, their newborn sons and where the Celtics need to go after tying the series 2-2 heading back to Miami.

