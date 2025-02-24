How Derrick White Changed Celtics Season

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics secured a 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, but for Derrick White, the biggest win has been rediscovering his love for the game.

White admitted that the Toronto game was his lowest point, saying:

“I was going into the arena and just didn’t have the same joy. My energy kind of affected it — that’s when I’m at my best, when I’m having fun.”

CLNS Media's Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to White refinding his joy and how it could elevate the Celtics down the stretch.

