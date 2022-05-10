Subscribe
NBA Featured Banner

How Did Jayson Tatum Get Going in Game 4 vs Bucks?

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points vs the Bucks, doing most of his work in the 4th quarter to win the game for the Celtics and tie the series 2-2.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 13: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 13, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, including a 12-point outburst in the fourth quarter after Al Horford tied the game at 81 to lead the Celtics ahead by 10 after trailing by 10 late in the third quarter. Tatum attacked the basket with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench and caught George Hill in mismatches after Wes Matthews picked up his fourth foul. Tatum said after Game 3 he felt like the Celtics could’ve won if he made a few more plays, and Game 4 began trending in the same direction. Did Tatum figure something out midway through this series where he’s largely struggled?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss after the Celtics tied the series 2-2 heading back to Boston.

Post Views: 0
Share.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.