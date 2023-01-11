How did Robert Williams Look as Celtics Starter?

Forced to make changes to the starting five with Marcus Smart sidelined with a left knee contusion, Celtics Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Robert Williams for the start. It was the first time Williams got the call since the NBA Finals and his offseason knee surgery. Over the last few days, both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were calling for more minutes for Williams, as well as asking for him to start. Williams made a massive impact on both sides of the floor, and his teammates were speaking glowingly about their defensive centerpiece in their postgame interviews.

Join The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon onsite at TD Garden as they talk about the Celtics win and Robert Williams’ performance against Chicago.



