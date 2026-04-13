Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s improbable 113-108 win over the Orlando Magic, which they accomplished with just 8 players against an Orlando Magic team vying for playoff positioning. The Celtics were led by Baylor Scheierman (30 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists), Ron Harper Jr (27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), and Luka Garza (27 points, 12 rebounds, and the go-ahead three-pointer). Plus, John Tonje recorded his first NBA basket.
0:00 – Celtics defeat Magic
.@NoaDalzell on Celtics win over Magic last night:
“This win to me epitomized the Celtics’ season. It epitomized why they have been able to do the improbable, and that’s win 56 games in a year…They only had 8 guys available and it did not matter because they were the harder… pic.twitter.com/XhblzaHcyw
— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 13, 2026
6:21 – Ron Harper performance
12:51 – Prizepicks
14:21 – Baylor Scheierman career night
16:00 – Bench players step up big in win
20:19 – Luka Garza performance
21:59 – Wrapping up
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