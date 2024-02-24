How did the Bruins Do Against Edmonton and Calgary?

Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky of the New England Hockey Journal take an in-depth look at the beginning of the Bruins western road trip as the B’s go to OT in both of their first game of the trip, splitting the results. Where does this team find more consistency, and an ability to close out games late? That, and much more!

Topics:

– There was some good in the last two games…

– And definitely some bad

– Hampus Lindholm’s injury comes at a bad time

– Bruins must be buyers

– Fourth line is starting to cook

