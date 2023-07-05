How Did the Bruins Do In Free Agency?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com react to the Bruins performance in free agency. They also dissect what happened with Tyler Bertuzzi.



EPISODE TIMELINE:

4:30 – How did things fall apart with Tyler Bertuzzi?

10:00 – How much better did Toronto get?

13:00 – The Bruins had to move on…and they did

15:00 – The James van Riemsdyk signing

20:00 – Bruins are built from the net out

25:00 – Will the Bruins make any more moves?

