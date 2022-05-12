How Did the Celtics Collapse in Game 5?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap Game 5 between the Celtics and Bucks, where Boston blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead behind a late flurry of threes from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, before Jayson Tatum hit a pair of free throws, and Giannis missed his second trying to tie the game with 11 seconds left.

Bobby Portis grabbed the miss and put it back in for the win, Marcus Smart trying to win it on the other end on a botched play for Tatum and getting blocked by Holiday. The Bucks go home to Milwaukee ahead 3-2 on the verge of a third east finals appearance in four years, while Celtics stunningly sit on the brink of elimination after another stagnant Tatum performance.