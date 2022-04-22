How Did the Celtics Shut Down Kevin Durant?

BOSTON — Kevin Durant is shooting 13-for-41 (31.7%) against the physical Celtics defense as Al Horford lauded the team efforts Boston has organized to slow the Nets star. The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead with their win on Wednesday and practiced on Thursday before traveling to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday. Kyrie Irving scored 10 points, while Grant Williams drew praise for his defense within that scheme and growth into the third year of his career.

Bobby Manning reports on continued defensive dominance live from Celtics practice.