How Dmitry Orlov and Tyler Bertuzzi Change the Bruins

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Dmitry Orlov and his incredible first week as a Bruin. The guys also dive into Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall news and Charlie Coyle.



TIMESTAMPS:

3:00 – The value of Dmitry Orlov

7:00 – Is Orlov going to be Charlie McAvoy’s full-time partner?

11:45 – Tyler Bertuzzi adds a ton to the third line

18:00 – Bruins are missing Taylor Hall, but Bertuzzi will ease that burden

23:00 – Charlie Coyle is thriving in his new role

