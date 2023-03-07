    Subscribe
    NHL

    How Dmitry Orlov and Tyler Bertuzzi Change the Bruins

    Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 348 
    CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

    Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Dmitry Orlov and his incredible first week as a Bruin. The guys also dive into Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall news and Charlie Coyle.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    3:00 – The value of Dmitry Orlov

    7:00 – Is Orlov going to be Charlie McAvoy’s full-time partner?

    11:45 – Tyler Bertuzzi adds a ton to the third line

    18:00 – Bruins are missing Taylor Hall, but Bertuzzi will ease that burden

    23:00 – Charlie Coyle is thriving in his new role

    This episode is sponsored by:

    Hello Fresh. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BRUINS60 and use code BRUINS60 for 60% off plus free shipping!

    Share.

    CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.