How Do the Patriots View Their 2026 Draft Class? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles dive into a mailbag of questions from Boston Sports Journal members. They discuss which Patriots could make a jump next season, how the Vrabel saga could’ve gone differently, and several topics surrounding the Patriots’ 2026 draft class. Greg gives insight into how the organization is feeling about the class and breaks down the impact of Mike Vrabel’s absence on day 3.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:55 How much of an impact did Vrabel’s day 3 absence have on the Patriots’ draft?

08:45 How are the Patriots feeling about their 2026 draft class?

16:21 PrizePicks

19:36 Subscribe to Boston Sports Journal!

19:55 Which Patriot could make a jump next season?

24:23 Would the Patriots have drafted Stowers over Jacas?

27:31 Can Alijah Vera-Tucker play RT at a high level?

29:50 Rocket Money

31:30 How can/could the Patriots have ended the Mike Vrabel saga?

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