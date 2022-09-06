How Does Boston Feel About the Bruins?

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the latest Channel Media & Market Research New England Sports Survey. The guys get into how the Bruins stack up against the other four teams in town, as well as what Bruins fans think the team needs to do. Also, Tuukka Rask continues to catch some hate.

