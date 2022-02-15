How Does Daniel Theis Fit with the Celtics?

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Bobby Manning reports LIVE from Wells Fargo Center after the Celtics shootaround Tuesday morning to discuss the return of old friend Daniel Theis.

Ime Udoka said that newly acquired Daniel Theis will be available vs the 76ers tonight. At shootaround Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka said that newly Daniel Theis will be available vs the 76ers tonight.

Theis also spoke at shootaround regarding his return to Boston and his time away from the club. Theis told reporters Boston was a place he wanted to get back to and Houston just didn’t work.

“I wasn’t shocked (that Houston traded me). I was relieved happy.”

How will Daniel Theis fit with the Celtics now that Robert Williams and Al Horford are clearly ahead of him in the depth chart. Will he be taking on the Enes Freedom role? Bobby Manning discusses live from Philly before the Celtics play the 76ers tonight at 7:30pm ET.

Boston Celtics (33-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) are searching for their 9th straight win vs the Philadelphia 76ers (34-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) as they continue to rise in the East.

