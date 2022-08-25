Now the Kevin Durant trade saga is over, organizations can finally focus on the future. A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis how KD’s return to Brooklyn impacts the Celtics’ season?
The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!
The A List Podcast is Powered by Indeed! Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !
The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!
TIMESTAMPS:
2:12 – The KD trade saga comes to and end
10:30 – All-in trades are not working in the NBA
13:02 – Redemption season for the Nets organization and its players
18:27 – How Does KD’s Return to Nets Impact the Celtics?
23:41 – Which Net has the most pressure this season?
26:00 – How will KD’s trade request drama play out in the locker room this season?
29:09 – What’s up with the Celtics bench this season?
33:30 – Who will become the Celtics third center?
38:30 – Does Tatum’s wrist injury explain his playoff performance?