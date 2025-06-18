How Does The Magic Trade for Bane Impact Celtics Future | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

Close Menu
On this week’s show,  Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis and Gary Washburn discuss Oklahoma City’s Game 5 NBA Finals win, the latest drama with the New York Knicks coaching search, and the Desmond Bane trade to Orlando and its impact on the Boston Celtics.

0:00 – Welcome in
1:20 – Thunder Take 3-2 Series Lead
1:45 – Jalen Williams big performance
7:15 – Similarities between Jaylen Brown & Jalen Williams
9:57 – Previewing Game 6 of NBA Finals
16:00 – How the Thunder are built
28:05 – How does Desmond Bane trade impact Celtics
38:03 – Future of Kevin Durant
43:30 – Who should be Knicks next head coach?
48:17 – Wrapping up

