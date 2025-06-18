How Does The Magic Trade for Bane Impact Celtics Future | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis and Gary Washburn discuss Oklahoma City’s Game 5 NBA Finals win, the latest drama with the New York Knicks coaching search, and the Desmond Bane trade to Orlando and its impact on the Boston Celtics.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:20 – Thunder Take 3-2 Series Lead

1:45 – Jalen Williams big performance

7:15 – Similarities between Jaylen Brown & Jalen Williams

9:57 – Previewing Game 6 of NBA Finals

16:00 – How the Thunder are built

28:05 – How does Desmond Bane trade impact Celtics

36:50 – Prizepicks

38:03 – Future of Kevin Durant

43:30 – Who should be Knicks next head coach?

48:17 – Wrapping up

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to ⁠⁠⁠https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS