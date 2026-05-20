How Drake Maye Can Be Even Better in 2026 | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to news from Greg Bedard that the Patriots are raving about Drake Maye internally heading into the 2026-27 season. They discuss what another step forward for Drake Maye would look like next season. Here’s what Greg had to say on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast:

“They [the Patriots] are telling people this: ‘Look out for the quarterback this year. You thought he was good last year, wait till you see him now.'”

“From what I understand, it’s the mentality, it’s how much he knows the offense even more, it’s how he has the tools.”

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