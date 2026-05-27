How Far Away are Bruins From Being Cup Contenders? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the playoffs, the B’s players performances at Worlds and answer some Bruins fan questions

0:00 – Welcome in Guest!

3:29 – Reacting to latest in NHL Playoffs

12:32 – James Hagens performance at World Championships

18:44 – Awaken 180

19:50 – Prizepicks

21:18 – Subscribe to the podcast!

21:57 – More on James Hagens play at World Championships

23:40 – Other Bruins players play at World Championships

28:58 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions!

29:50 – Looking at Bruins roster construction

40:48 – If Avalanche fire Jared Bednar should Bruins fire Sturm & hire him

43:17 – More on Bruins roster construction

46:04 – Success of cheaper goalies in playoffs

56:18 – Wrapping up!

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