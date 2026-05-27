How Far Away are Bruins From Being Cup Contenders? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the playoffs, the B’s players performances at Worlds and answer some Bruins fan questions
0:00 – Welcome in Guest!
3:29 – Reacting to latest in NHL Playoffs
12:32 – James Hagens performance at World Championships
18:44 – Awaken 180
19:50 – Prizepicks
21:18 – Subscribe to the podcast!
21:57 – More on James Hagens play at World Championships
23:40 – Other Bruins players play at World Championships
28:58 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions!
29:50 – Looking at Bruins roster construction
40:48 – If Avalanche fire Jared Bednar should Bruins fire Sturm & hire him
43:17 – More on Bruins roster construction
46:04 – Success of cheaper goalies in playoffs
56:18 – Wrapping up!
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