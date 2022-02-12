How Far Can Derrick White Carry the Celtics?

Derrick White found out he could play for the Celtics about one hour before tip-off, with a little film and morning meeting under his belt with Ime Udoka before he scored 15 points, six rebounds and two assists on 6-of-12 shooting. The Celtics beat the Nuggets 108-102 after coming back down nine points in game where they couldn’t hit shots and faced MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams dug Boston out of holes before White joined the starters to close on a 21-16 run in the final eight minutes. Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed White’s first night in Boston in front of an excited TD Garden crowd that witnessed a seventh straight Celtics win, their 14th over their last 18 games.

