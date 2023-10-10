How Fast Will Celtics Build Chemistry This Season?

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay, Jeff and Gary discuss Joe Mazzulla heading into year two as Celtics head coach. With all of this talent, will the Celtics be easier for Mazzulla to coach?

0:00 Teaser

0:45 Intro

1:53 What’s different for Joe Mazzulla going into year two as head coach?

3:47 Did Mazzulla struggle to coach Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams?

5:09 FanDuel Sportsbook

5:52 Will this talented roster be easier for Joe Mazzulla to coach?

7:45 Celtics need to build chemistry fast this season

8:39 How would JJ Reddick have been as a Celtics assistant coach?

10:15 Payton Pritchard signs $30 Million extension

12:28 OddsR

13:41 Pritchard cont’d

14:18 How will Chris Paul work with Golden State Warriors beside Steph Curry?

18:15 Outro

This episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss.

21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

If a comprehensive solution is what you need from your supplement routine, then try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to https://drinkAG1.com/GARDEN

ODDS-R! Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter OddsR. They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket. Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/celtics

Visit https://factormeals.com/NEWSFEED50 to get 50% off your first box! Factor is America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit, can help you fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!