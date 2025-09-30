How Good Can Jeremy Swayman Be This Season? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan dive into Jeremy Swayman and David Pastrnak’s first preseason games and the importance of both of them. The guys also dissect the middle six and look ahead to James Hagens’ season at BC.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:25 Red Sox reaction

02:44 Bruins fall to Flyers in preseason

04:17 Reaction to Swayman’s performance

13:00 David Pastrnak returns

14:47 Morgan Geekie: 2 goals, 2 games in preseason

18:57 Who will be the X-factors on Bruins power play unit?

24:09 Should we be worried about Casey Mittelstadt? Middle 6 lineups?

31:11 SportsNet ranks James Hagens no. 12 in top 23 NHL prospects under 23

35:24 Thanks for watching!

