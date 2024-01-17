How Ime Udoka Kept it 100% + The Katt Williams Effect

Ime Udoka reveals new information on how much Celtics players knew about his suspension in 2022, how Katt Williams’ recent interview with Shannon Sharpe impacted the sports world, and how Josue changed Max’s opinion on why Bill Belichick should retire from the NFL

This episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager is required. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.