How Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and the Celtics won Game 3 vs Sixers

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 108-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in a critical Game 3. How Jaylen Brown came up big in the fourth quarter, how Jayson Tatum closed it out, and why Derrick White and Payton Pritchard showed their experience. Plus, Nikola Vucevic shows the midseason trade was well worth it.

Topics:

00:00 Intro

3:30 Jaylen Brown’s big fourth quarter run

6:00 Jayson Tatum’s clutch-time heroics

10:40 PrizePicks

11:40 Payton Pritchard huge three

15:00 Nikola Vucevic big minutes

17:15 Jordan Walsh minutes

17:55 Derrick White’s offensive rebounds

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