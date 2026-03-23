How Jayson Tatum Can Handle Struggles Returning from Achilles | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning welcomes Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski to discuss the Wolves’ first win over the Celtics in Boston since 2005, Jayson Tatum’s struggles since returning from Achilles surgery, Josh Minott getting traded to the Nets after succeeding to start the year in Boston and Luka Garza’s evolving role as the Celtics’ backup center.

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