How Jayson Tatum Saved the Celtics’ Season in Game 6

MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum scored 46 points with nine rebounds and four assists, an unprecedented box score in Celtics playoff history, his second 45-point playoff game tying Sam Jones and falling just a basket short of Jones for the most points in an elimination game in Celtics history. The Celtics needed all of them, staving off 44 from Giannis Antetokounmpo and a furious Bucks comeback to within four after trailing by 14 four minutes earlier. Tatum went on a flurry of shot-making, hitting five of his seven tries to close out Milwaukee and force a Game 7 in Boston on Sunday.

Bobby Manning discussed the historic performance, with some valuable connecting efforts from Derrick White, live from Milwaukee.