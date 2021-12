We discuss Kevin Garnett’s new documentary on Showtime and how he reached out to Kobe Bryant about joining the Lakers back in 2007.

Also, Max reflects on playing alongside Larry Bird & what that entailed playing for the Celtics back in the 80s.

The Cedric Maxwell Podcast is powered by BetOnline.AG. Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code “CLNS50” for a 50% sign-up bonus!