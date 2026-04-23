How Latest on Mike Vrabel Controversy Affects Patriots | Pats Chat

Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley discuss the latest that has come out about the Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and take a look at how it affects the Patriots moving forward.

0:00 – Instant Reaction to latest Mike Vrabel News

.@DougKyed on latest Mike Vrabel news: “It feels pretty unheard of for a head coach to miss one of the days of the NFL draft, especially when that person is Mike Vrabel…They have 8 picks and they’ve got 2 picks in the 4th round, and you can pooh-pooh the day 3 of the NFL draft… pic.twitter.com/a0MYmYEdby — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 23, 2026



20:20 – Prizepicks

22:46 – Latest updates on Mike Vrabel

35:20 – Final Predictions for Pick 31

41:20 – Wrapping up!

Pats Chat on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in daily fantasy lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!