How Latest on Mike Vrabel Controversy Affects Patriots | Pats Chat

Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley discuss the latest that has come out about the Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and take a look at how it affects the Patriots moving forward.
0:00 – Instant Reaction to latest Mike Vrabel News
.@DougKyed on latest Mike Vrabel news:
“It feels pretty unheard of for a head coach to miss one of the days of the NFL draft, especially when that person is Mike Vrabel…They have 8 picks and they’ve got 2 picks in the 4th round, and you can pooh-pooh the day 3 of the NFL draft… pic.twitter.com/a0MYmYEdby
— Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 23, 2026
20:20 – Prizepicks
22:46 – Latest updates on Mike Vrabel
35:20 – Final Predictions for Pick 31
41:20 – Wrapping up!
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