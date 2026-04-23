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How Latest on Mike Vrabel Controversy Affects Patriots | Pats Chat

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley discuss the latest that has come out about the Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and take a look at how it affects the Patriots moving forward.

0:00 – Instant Reaction to latest Mike Vrabel News


20:20 – Prizepicks
22:46 – Latest updates on Mike Vrabel
35:20 – Final Predictions for Pick 31
41:20 – Wrapping up!

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