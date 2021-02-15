How Much Is Brad Stevens to Blame for Celtics Struggles?

“Be careful what you wish for,” Jeff Goodman said as frustration builds among Celtics fans toward Brad Stevens and other scapegoats for Boston’s 12-11 start. Kemba Walker, Danny Ainge and the big men have come under blame for recent inconsistent play, including a 2-3 road trip, but Bob Ryan and Goodman agree that Stevens has done the best he can with this group. Walker is slowly recovering from injury and struggling, the bench is filled with youth and inexperience, while some of this vitriol toward Stevens seems to be leftover frustration with the Celtics loss to the Heat in the East Finals in September. Goodman believes Stevens is still a top-10 coach in the NBA and that it could be much worse at the head coaching spot if Boston ever moved on from him.