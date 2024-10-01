How much trouble are the Patriots in at 1-3?

In a solo episode, Andrew shares what’s most troubling to him about the Patriots’ 1-3 start and how the defense got out-coached again, then shares all his Pats-49ers notes, What Would NFL Films say, travel tales from San Francisco and mailbag answers.
0:00 – Patriots lose to 49ers
1:47 – Defense struggles discussed
3:44 – Injuries impact performance
6:56 – Overcoming explosive plays
9:01 – Quick passing game
12:51 – Concerns for quarterbacks
14:31 – Quarterback protection issues
19:24 – Defense pressure struggles
22:34 – Coverage strategy discussed
24:11 – Special teams highlights
29:13 – Travel Stories
34:39 – Nude Cyclists Parade
37:00 – Drive to Stadium
41:58 – Team Tweaks
45:01 – Center Position Discussion
47:02 – Coaching Struggles
