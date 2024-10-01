How much trouble are the Patriots in at 1-3?

In a solo episode, Andrew shares what’s most troubling to him about the Patriots’ 1-3 start and how the defense got out-coached again, then shares all his Pats-49ers notes, What Would NFL Films say, travel tales from San Francisco and mailbag answers.

0:00 – Patriots lose to 49ers

1:47 – Defense struggles discussed

3:44 – Injuries impact performance

6:56 – Overcoming explosive plays

9:01 – Quick passing game

12:51 – Concerns for quarterbacks

14:31 – Quarterback protection issues

19:24 – Defense pressure struggles

22:34 – Coverage strategy discussed

24:11 – Special teams highlights

29:13 – Travel Stories

34:39 – Nude Cyclists Parade

37:00 – Drive to Stadium

41:58 – Team Tweaks

45:01 – Center Position Discussion

47:02 – Coaching Struggles

