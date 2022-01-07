How Much Will My Settlement Be After My Slip and Fall Accident in Los Angeles?

You are most likely to suffer serious injuries following a slip and fall accident. If the accident was as a result of negligence or wrongdoing of someone else such as a property owner or business managers, you qualify for legal compensation. Even so, this is not always an easy thing as most victims are not sure the exact settlement they should get as a fair compensation.

Worse still, most insurance companies will try to take advantage of the situation and may get away without compensation for the slip and fall damages. Commonly known as the ‘stalling game’, insurance firms may rush to offer you a lowball offer since they know that you desperately need the money at the time. For this reason, it’s always important to work with a reputable law firm and attorneys who will offer you sound legal advice on what to do every step of the way. The following information takes a closer look at how much settlement you may receive for after a slip and fall accident in Los Angeles.

Slip and Fall Accident Settlements in Los Angeles

Pursuing a premises liability lawsuit with the help of a slip and fall injury lawyer is one way to get just-settlement following such an accident and injury. Following the pursuit of this lawsuit, you should get settlement for medical bills incurred (both in the past and future) as a result of the accident, lost income and reduced future earning capacities, and the inability to perform household duties, among others.

If you are a victim of such an accident or injury, you should also get a settlement for non-economic damages you incurred. These damages include emotional anguish, pain and suffering, and possible lost enjoyment of life as a result of the accident. If your case involves intentional wrongdoing and extreme negligence by the one responsible for the accident, you also qualify for slip and fall punitive damages. These are supplemental to actual damages and are specifically designed as punishment to defendants for their malicious acts.

How Slip and Fall Settlements are Calculated in Los Angeles

Whereas there might not be an exact way to determine the average settlement for this type of injury or accident, an attorney will guide and assist you in obtaining a fair settlement. This means that different slip and fall accidents often have different settlements – which are determined by the nature of the damages, and how well you argue your case.

With the help of an attorney, you should collect sufficient evidence that will prove the damages and expenses you incurred. Armed with enough information, they will be able to evaluate and calculate what would be a fair settlement range for your case.

However, it’s also important to keep in mind that there’s a specific period after the accident that you should not exceed before filing a lawsuit. California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) §335.1 indicates that a slip and fall victim has up to 2 years to file this lawsuit.

Conclusion

Property owners and business managers have the responsibility of keeping the property safe from hazards so that the occupiers and visitors remain safe. In case you were partly at fault, comparative negligence law may reduce the value of settlement based on the percentage level of your fault. As a result, it is always imperative to work with a slip and fall lawyer so that you get fair settlement for all damages including actual, non-economic, and punitive damages if there was extreme negligence involved.