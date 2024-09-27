How Much Will Neemias Queta Play for the Celtics This Year?

BRIGHTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss Celtics center Neemias Queta and his appearance at practice today, discussing how he has improved his game over the offseason. Queta was seen practicing his three-point shooting, which he said could be a factor in his game this year.

Queta, 25, joined the Celtics in September of last year via a two-way contract. In April, this was converted to a standard contract, and he signed a long-term deal at the beginning of this summer’s free agency period.

Neemias Queta getting some corner 3s up after practice pic.twitter.com/GlOAFRdF7N — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 27, 2024

