How Much Will Neemias Queta Play for the Celtics This Year?

Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss the potential impact of the Portuguese big man
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

BRIGHTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss Celtics center Neemias Queta and his appearance at practice today, discussing how he has improved his game over the offseason. Queta was seen practicing his three-point shooting, which he said could be a factor in his game this year.

Queta, 25, joined the Celtics in September of last year via a two-way contract. In April, this was converted to a standard contract, and he signed a long-term deal at the beginning of this summer’s free agency period.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

