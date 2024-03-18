How Much Would Celtics Miss Sam Hauser If He’s Out with Injury?

WASHINGTON — Sam Hauser’s impressive performance, featuring career highs of 30 points and 10 3-pointers, propelled the short-handed Boston Celtics to a 130-104 win over the Washington Wizards. Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have an injury update for Hauser postgame but said he was getting an x-ray. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss Hauser’s game and the potential impact on the Celtics if Hauser is out with an ankle injury.

