How Oliver Wahlstrom will help the Bruins | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty discusses a rough Bruins road trip during a mailbag episode of the show and then discusses how the pickup of former Islanders first round pick and Maine native Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers could help Boston.

