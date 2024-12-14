Close Menu
How Oliver Wahlstrom will help the Bruins | Pucks with Haggs

Joe Haggerty discusses how the Maine native could boost the struggling Bruins
Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty discusses a rough Bruins road trip during a mailbag episode of the show and then discusses how the pickup of former Islanders first round pick and Maine native Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers could help Boston.

