How Patriots Defense Improves this Season | Pats Interference

Cody Alexander, founder of MatchQuarters and former FBS coach, joins the show to unpack how the Patriots’ defensive system works, what changes Mike Vrabel will likely make next and what to watch for as the defense evolves in 2026.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest Cody Alexander!

1:10 – Looking at Patriots defensive scheme

9:33 – Expectations for Kevin Byard impact this season

14:21 – Prizepicks

15:34 – Looking at how Patriots will Blitz this season

20:33 – Who could have biggest impact on Patriots defense

23:13 – Looking at how Patriots could deploy coverage this season

29:04 – Expectations for Patriots defense this season

35:30 – What team is most interesting to you this season?

39:08 – Wrapping up!

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