How Patriots May Attack the Offseason w/ Doug Kyed | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed to Patriots Daily to break down all of his NFL combine intel about how the Patriots will handle free agency and the draft this offseason.

0:00 – Introduction of

2:14 – Patriots offseason plans

6:47 – Defensive line options

9:01 – Draft pick analysis

10:41 – Tradeback possibilities

14:26 – Information gathering

17:01 – Caedan Wallace’s potential

21:23 – Patriots front office

24:31 – Robin Glaser’s departure

28:06 – New bonus tiers

30:06 – Optimism for rebuild

32:19 – Draft concerns discussed

35:31 – Linebacker speed focus

37:33 – Patriots report card

39:31 – Team plane concerns

