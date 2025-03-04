How Patriots May Attack the Offseason w/ Doug Kyed | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed to Patriots Daily to break down all of his NFL combine intel about how the Patriots will handle free agency and the draft this offseason.
0:00 – Introduction of
2:14 – Patriots offseason plans
6:47 – Defensive line options
9:01 – Draft pick analysis
10:41 – Tradeback possibilities
14:26 – Information gathering
17:01 – Caedan Wallace’s potential
21:23 – Patriots front office
24:31 – Robin Glaser’s departure
28:06 – New bonus tiers
30:06 – Optimism for rebuild
32:19 – Draft concerns discussed
35:31 – Linebacker speed focus
37:33 – Patriots report card
39:31 – Team plane concerns
Join Patriots Press Pass’ channel membership to get access to our BONUS content:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join
Patriots Daily Brought to you by….
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!