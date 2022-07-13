How Serious Is A DUI Charge?

A common cause of road fatalities and injuries is driving under the influence of intoxicants such as alcohol or drugs, abbreviated as DUI. Driving while intoxicated (DWI) or “driving under the influence” (DUI) are two terms for the same act.

According to the circumstances, a DUI or DWI charge may be a felony or a misdemeanor. This is why you must hire a DUI defense lawyer to help you solve this case immediately. Any DUI can significantly affect your insurance rates, driving record, and license status. A DUI charge can sometimes lead to a jail or prison sentence. Many more consequences are aligned with a DUI case, but still, most people don’t take it seriously. Which is why here is an answer to the question: is DUI a serious offense?

Is being charged with DUI a severe crime?

Every other state in the US takes drunk driving very seriously and has some very harsh penalties. This is especially true for people with commercial driver’s licenses, who have an even lower blood alcohol content (BAC) limit and face harsher punishments for driving drunk.

Many think the punishments for driving under the influence are too harsh for the behavior they are meant to stop. On the other hand, many say that driving under alcohol is a serious crime that should be treated.

DUI penalties are in place to ensure that people who break the law are held accountable for their actions and to protect the public by changing people’s behavior so they don’t drive drunk often.

What would happen to you if you got charged with a DUI offense?

A DUI conviction can have serious consequences, such as hefty fines, possible jail time, your license being taken away, your insurance rates going up, and many other things you might not have expected.

Everyone knows that if you get caught with a DUI, you could go to jail and have to pay fines and court costs that could add up to thousands of dollars. But there are many other “hidden” consequences of a DUI conviction that police, prosecutors, and even judges won’t tell you about as they try to get you to plead guilty. Here are some other things that can happen to people who get a DUI:

License suspension

A DUI conviction comes with a mandatory license suspension separate from any implied consent suspensions that have already been implemented.

License revocation

Depending on your driving record, a DUI conviction could cause the DMV to label you a “habitual traffic offender” and take away your license for five years.

Interlocks for the car’s engine

This could be needed after a suspension of implied consent or a DUI conviction. The probation office watches over the device, and some fees accompany it.

Licenses for professionals

If you have a license to do something, like be a nurse, doctor, or truck driver, a DUI conviction could make licensing boards take action against you.

Travel is limited

Even though it’s hard to believe, some countries won’t let people in who have been convicted of DUI. If this is you, talk to your lawyer before going abroad.

Bottomline

You now understand the seriousness of a DUI conviction. A DUI arrest, regardless of the charge level (misdemeanor or felony), is a serious matter. Most persons lose their driver’s license for a certain period if convicted of a crime. In addition, they are liable for court costs and penalties. People who repeatedly breach the law are almost always sent to prison.

Having a person detained for a DUI evaluated by a physician is a regular procedure in many jurisdictions. An alcohol education program may be required for those convicted of DUI for many weeks or months. Depending on the circumstances, a DUI may require you to enroll in an alcohol rehabilitation program.

When someone has been convicted of DUI, their insurance rates go up. After a person gets their license back, they may need to get SR-22 insurance. Premiums could go up by several hundred percent for at least three years. Some states now require that cars driven by people with a DUI conviction have an ignition interlock device installed.