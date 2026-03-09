On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan dive into the Bruins’ tough loss against Pittsburgh. They also break down the second line, Korpisalo vs. Swayman and get into the road struggles.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:08 – Bruins lose to Penguins

12:22 – How do Bruins handle goalies rest of season?

18:50 – Bruins road struggles

24:11 – Takeaways from Bruins trade deadline

35:34 – Wrapping up!

