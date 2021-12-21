How should the Celtics, NBA navigate the COVID Crisis?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss how the NBA should navigate the current COVID crisis. The Boston Celtics currently have 7 players in Health & Safety Protocols and like many other teams around the NBA they have been forced to sign players to a 10-day hardship exemption contract. They also preview the Celtics-Bucks game on Christmas Day and discuss what gift the C’s could use for Christmas.

2:08 COVID’s Impact on the NBA & Celtics

22:45 Celtics Have 7 Players in H&S Protocol

28:04 Celtics-Bucks Christmas Day Preview

34:30 Do recent NBA Champions have asterisks now?

40:00 Kyrie Irving is BACK

52:39 What gift could the Celtics use for Christmas?

