How Stefon Diggs Plans to Help Patriots Offense

FOXBORO — Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has officially signed his three-year, $69 million contract, which includes $26 million guaranteed. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down their first impressions of Diggs following his introductory press conference.

When asked about his new quarterback Drake Maye, Diggs said:

“We played him last year, he showed a lot of fight — a quarterback I wanna win when I say so… As far as his development as a quarterback I feel like that’s not really too much of my job. My job is to get up and catch the ball.”

🎉HAPPY STEFON DIGGS DAY! 🎞️@tkyles39 dives into Stefon Diggs' tape on his latest film breakdown:





