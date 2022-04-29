How the Bruins Match Up with the Hurricanes

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss the Bruins (probably) playing the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1. They talk about how the Bruins might fare against the Hurricanes, how they match up and what the X-factors will be. They also get into the 7th Player Award.

TIMESTAMPS:

1:00 – Vegas will not be in this year’s postseason

4:00 – Looks like the Bruins will play Carolina in Round 1

8:00 – Carolina’s goaltending is shaky

13:00 – Bruins get the easier route in the Metro than in the Atlantic

18:00 – X-factors in the series

24:00 – Who should win the 7th Player Award?

