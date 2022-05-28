How the Celtics Blew It in Game 6

BOSTON — The Celtics blew a golden opportunity to reach the NBA Finals on Friday, coming back on an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter but allowing Jimmy Butler to score 47 points, including decisive baskets late while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continued to turn the ball over. Brown missed two go-ahead free throws with two minutes remaining, before Tatum gave away the ball to P.J. Tucker, who sealed the game at the free throw line and forced a Game 7 in Miami.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed the devastating loss stemming from 18 more Celtics turnovers.