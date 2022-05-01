Subscribe
How the Celtics Can Beat Giannis and the Bucks

The Celtics and Bucks begin their second-round series today at 1 p.m. EST in Boston. Bobby Manning previewed the matchups outside of Celtics practice.
Bobby Manning

Bobby Manning breaks down how the Celtics will guard Giannis Antetokounmpo with Al Horford, Grant Williams and Robert Williams III, the impact of the Bucks shooters and the lurking impact Jrue Holiday could have even with Khris Middleton down. On offense, Boston will face a Milwaukee team that sells out to defend the paint, even if Payton Pritchard drives, Grant Williams told Bobby on Saturday at Celtics practice.

The session gave some final insight into Boston’s game plan for the series before it tips off at 1 EST on Sunday at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

