How the Celtics Can Beat Giannis and the Bucks

Bobby Manning breaks down how the Celtics will guard Giannis Antetokounmpo with Al Horford, Grant Williams and Robert Williams III, the impact of the Bucks shooters and the lurking impact Jrue Holiday could have even with Khris Middleton down. On offense, Boston will face a Milwaukee team that sells out to defend the paint, even if Payton Pritchard drives, Grant Williams told Bobby on Saturday at Celtics practice.

The session gave some final insight into Boston’s game plan for the series before it tips off at 1 EST on Sunday at TD Garden.