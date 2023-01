Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss how the Seattle Kraken managed to give the Bruins their first regulation loss on home ice. The guys also get into what teams can learn from that, the Maple Leafs coming to town and lessons the Bruins can learn from a team like Toronto.

