How the Nets Can Help the Celtics this Summer | The Garden Report

On this episode of The Garden Report Bobby Manning is joined by Brian Lewis of the New York Post who covers the Brooklyn Nets joins the program, and the two discuss the potential moves the Nets could do this offseason and how they could potentially help the Celtics make a move this offseason.

0:00 – Intro Guest

1:55 – Brooklyn Nets Potential Offseason moves

9:57 – Could D’Angelo Russell Return to Brooklyn?

13:31 – Looking at Potential Celtics-Nets Trades

20:00 – Will the Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer?

22:15 – Where could the Celtics trade Sam Hauser?

26:58 – Jrue Holiday to Dallas Hypothetical trade

28:21 – Jrue Holiday to Detroit Hypothetical trade

31:42 – Brooklyn Nets Potential Offseason moves

34:05 – Wrapping up

