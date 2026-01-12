How the Patriots broke the Chargers in the Wild Card round | LIVE Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi is back to break down all angles of the Patriots’ 16-3 win over the Chargers, their first playoff win in seven years. The guys cover how the Pats pulled off their best defensive performance of the season, why it changes their postseason potential, how Drake Maye rebounded in the second half and what else you missed Sunday night. Later, Mike and Andrew dive back into Dad Pod, “Let Me Have It” and a PG-13 segment Andrew couldn’t quite finish on the radio this weekend.

