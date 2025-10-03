How the Patriots can beat Buffalo, Drake Maye vs. Josh Allen | Pats Interference

The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen returns to the show to break down the Patriots’ measuring-stick game versus Buffalo, how Drake Maye’s development compares to Josh Allen’s career arc and what Mike Vrabel can do to defend Allen. Later, the guys make game picks, and Hunter Henry joins for a 4-minute drill

0:00 – ⏰️EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:51 – Milton Williams Did Not Practice Thursday (Ankle)

1:15 – Other Patriot Injury Report Updates

1:42 – Welcome in Guest Derrik Klassen

2:06 – Previewing Josh Allen vs Drake Maye

3:41 – Drake Maye and Josh Allen Comparisons

6:35 – Drake Maye’s development in Year 2

13:00 – Takeaways on Patriots offense so far

15:46 – Previewing Patriots Offense vs Bills Defense

21:37 – Expectations for Stefon Diggs against Bills

22:51 – Prizepicks

24:13 – Previewing Patriots Defense vs Bills Offense

36:31 – Gametime

37:49 – Patriots vs Bills Game Picks

41:04 – Wrapping up with Derrik Klassen

42:16 – 4-Minutes with Patriots Tight End Hunter Henry

