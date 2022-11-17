How the Patriots can get right and finish strong

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots and Jets Week 11 game.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:20 Mac Jones speaks

5:20 Isaiah Wynn makes LT appearance while Trent Brown looks limited

8:12 Jake Bailey on injured list with back injury

10:38 Ty Montgomery done for season

14:54 Lil’Jordan Humphrey released from practice squad

20:33 What can the Patriots realistically do to improve?

30:07 Patriots vs Jets Preview

32:53 NE -3 vs NYJ, 38 O/U

36:45 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: Greg addresses his statement about Josh McDaniels never leaving the Pats

