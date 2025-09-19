How the Patriots Can Stop Aaron Rodgers | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike gives you the latest on Drake Maye’s growth, looks at what’s happening to Aaron Rodgers and an offense that isn’t quite sure what it is just yet. That, plus where the Steelers can attack the Pats and vice versa.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:13 Can Drake Maye build on last week’s performance?

04:51 Steelers defense has been a major dissapointment

09:27 How the Patriots can get at Aaron Rodgers

12:09 Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) listed as questionable for Week 3

15:19 Giardi breaks down what to expect from the Steelers’ offense

19:25 Patriots currently lead the league in sacks with nine

