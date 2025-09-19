How the Patriots Can Stop Aaron Rodgers | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike gives you the latest on Drake Maye’s growth, looks at what’s happening to Aaron Rodgers and an offense that isn’t quite sure what it is just yet. That, plus where the Steelers can attack the Pats and vice versa.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:13 Can Drake Maye build on last week’s performance?
04:51 Steelers defense has been a major dissapointment
09:27 How the Patriots can get at Aaron Rodgers
12:09 Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) listed as questionable for Week 3
15:19 Giardi breaks down what to expect from the Steelers’ offense
19:25 Patriots currently lead the league in sacks with nine
