How the Patriots can win at Minnesota and Pats-Jets film review

Andrew hands out game balls and reviews his film notes from Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets before previewing the Patriots’ Thanksgiving game at Minnesota with Vikings writer and NFL film analyst Shawn Syed.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Pats-Jets film review

3:00 The good

7:20 The bad

9:30 Game balls

11:20 What would NFL films say?

13:00 Mailbag

17:52 Shawn Syed joins Pats Interference

19:05 How the Patriots can win at Minnesota?

